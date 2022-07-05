Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $89.60

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89.60 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 90.43 ($1.10), with a volume of 112548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.80 ($1.10).

The firm has a market capitalization of £369.77 million and a P/E ratio of 1,816.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 94.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.34.

Get Starwood European Real Estate Finance alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.00%.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.