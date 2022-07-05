Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Short Interest Update

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STWD. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $21.38. 2,003,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,391. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.46. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $293.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,430,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,822,000 after purchasing an additional 269,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,841,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,151,000 after purchasing an additional 513,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,330,000 after buying an additional 231,043 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,233,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,077,000 after buying an additional 31,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,847,000 after buying an additional 325,646 shares during the last quarter. 46.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

