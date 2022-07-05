Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $4.18 on Tuesday, reaching $323.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,502. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

