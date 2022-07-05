Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises 1.3% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after buying an additional 742,676 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,193,000 after purchasing an additional 361,501 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,201,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Argus increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.80.

NOC traded down $19.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $467.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,679. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $460.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

