Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Has $334,000 Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. cut its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

DocuSign stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.21. The company had a trading volume of 33,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086,275. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -136.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $55.86 and a one year high of $314.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day moving average of $101.26.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.