Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Has $602,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 128.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.84. 11,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,058,482. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.59. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.