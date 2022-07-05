Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Takes $866,000 Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 58,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,305. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.11. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $50.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

