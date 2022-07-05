Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,546 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.34% of ATAC US Rotation ETF worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RORO. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ATAC US Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 146,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 24,937 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RORO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,421. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. ATAC US Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $25.43.

