Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 5th (AAV, ABF, ACB, ACCD, ACVA, AFM, AFN, AGCO, AR, ARE)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, July 5th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$13.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Advantage Energy Ltd alerts:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,900 ($23.01) to GBX 1,850 ($22.40). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB)

had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from C$4.00 to C$1.85.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $8.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 485 ($5.87) to GBX 450 ($5.45). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$57.00 to C$59.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $169.00 to $156.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $48.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$21.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $13.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.40 to $9.90. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $140.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price reduced by HSBC Holdings plc from $146.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $176.00 to $172.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$12.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$12.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €62.00 ($64.58) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$9.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $35.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $223.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $3.00 to $2.33. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,724.00 to $1,505.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$87.00 to C$90.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) had its target price cut by Barrington Research from $202.00 to $183.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $517.00 to $465.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$30.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $90.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €16.00 ($16.67) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $320.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $380.00 to $383.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $70.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,235 ($27.06) to GBX 2,034 ($24.63). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $180.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$36.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €33.00 ($34.38) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €64.30 ($66.98) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €71.00 ($73.96) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $51.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $360.00 to $280.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.05 to $4.95. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

50904 (GRC.V) (CVE:GRC) was given a C$0.33 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $139.00 to $137.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $82.00 to $81.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$71.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 335 ($4.06) to GBX 305 ($3.69). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $37.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $55.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $19.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $68.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $157.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $56.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) had its price target lowered by Laurentian from C$9.00 to C$6.50.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$25.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $370.00 to $280.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $59.00 to $56.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 165 ($2.00) to GBX 155 ($1.88). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $361.00 to $338.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $12.50 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $25.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) had its target price lowered by Macquarie from $240.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $34.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $293.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$27.50 to C$24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$17.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 7,850 ($95.06) to GBX 6,200 ($75.08). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $8.50 to $4.00.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $38.00 to $39.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,750 ($33.30) to GBX 2,000 ($24.22). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $79.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $87.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $20.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$45.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €9.00 ($9.38) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,769 ($33.53) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.50 to $31.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$34.00.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $125.00 to $112.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €110.00 ($114.58) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its target price cut by Oddo Bhf from €104.00 ($108.33) to €93.00 ($96.88). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €43.70 ($45.52) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 260 to SEK 230.

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €93.00 ($96.88) to €94.00 ($97.92).

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$15.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. to $35.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) had its price target lowered by Greenridge Global from $45.00 to $20.00. Greenridge Global currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $100.00 to $93.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $272.00 to $281.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$57.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Supreme (LON:SUP) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 170 ($2.06). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sernova (CVE:SVA) was given a C$6.00 price target by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.50 to $7.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$85.00 to C$90.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$29.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $395.00 to $385.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$7.50. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $550.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,200 ($26.64) to GBX 2,140 ($25.91). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.20 to $19.70. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.00 to $6.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $42.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $84.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $92.00 to $87.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$4.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.70 to $2.60. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.