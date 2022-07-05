StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Athersys from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $0.25 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Athersys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -1.29. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65.

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Athersys will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 169.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,781,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 201,070 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys (Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.