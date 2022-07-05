StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.61. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bridgeline Digital (Get Rating)
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
