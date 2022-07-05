StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.61. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 23,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.77. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,419.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 51,702 shares of company stock valued at $62,797. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

