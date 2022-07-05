StockNews.com Lowers Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.32). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $460.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 20.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 467,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 80,567 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,666 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

