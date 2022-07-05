StockNews.com Lowers Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) to Hold

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.65. 2,160,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,405,934. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.42. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

