StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) COO Sells $900,960.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2022

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEXGet Rating) COO Xuong Nguyen sold 11,262 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $900,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.33. The company had a trading volume of 94,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,564. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.14. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $81.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.70 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in StoneX Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in StoneX Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,197,000 after purchasing an additional 56,766 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in StoneX Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 911,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,805,000 after purchasing an additional 169,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in StoneX Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in StoneX Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

