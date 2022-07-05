Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In other Sumo Logic news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $40,555.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 220,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,866.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $225,754.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,186.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,285 shares of company stock worth $915,310. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SUMO opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $23.48.
Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sumo Logic (Get Rating)
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
