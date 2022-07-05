Super Zero Protocol Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $41.74 million and approximately $912,903.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,101.88 or 0.05601600 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00074534 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 620,573,965 coins and its circulating supply is 360,259,578 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

