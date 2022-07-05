SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given New $650.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $875.00 to $650.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIVB. Wedbush cut SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer raised SVB Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $702.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, cut SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $693.28.

SIVB opened at $400.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $374.99 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $451.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.64.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 35.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

