Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Reaches Market Cap of $3.24 Million

Swapcoinz (SPAZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swapcoinz has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Swapcoinz has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swapcoinz alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00138627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.54 or 0.00864866 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00090711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015822 BTC.

Swapcoinz Coin Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swapcoinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swapcoinz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.