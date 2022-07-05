Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swiss Re presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $19.35 on Friday. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9802 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 4.15%.

About Swiss Re (Get Rating)

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.