Swop Market Cap Achieves $4.22 Million (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Swop coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00009256 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swop has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Swop has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $1,167.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,412,592 coins and its circulating supply is 2,353,716 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Buying and Selling Swop

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

