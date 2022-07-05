Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Up 3.9%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35. 3,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 873,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.
