Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Trading 8.1% Higher

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $20.62. 6,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 589,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.75 and a quick ratio of 13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 5.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $102,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

