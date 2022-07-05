Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1,692.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,437,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,134,222 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.6% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $566,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 524.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 281,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,840,000 after purchasing an additional 236,249 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

NYSE TSM opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.47 and a 200-day moving average of $105.52. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $76.18 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

