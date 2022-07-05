Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives $48.12 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.12.

TPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Tapestry announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Tapestry (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.