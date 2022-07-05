Tarbox Family Office Inc. Buys 431 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,440,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,558,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,091,000 after acquiring an additional 443,718 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,372,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,407,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,782,000 after purchasing an additional 556,176 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.12. 8,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,753. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.47. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $54.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.