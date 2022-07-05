Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $120,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $11.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $466.42. 28,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.71 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $545.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.01. The firm has a market cap of $188.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.
Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.
Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadcom (AVGO)
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
- Two Pet Health Stocks To Watch And One To Avoid
- PetVivo Holdings Is A Growth Stock Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.