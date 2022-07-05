Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $15.05 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 326,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,861 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.55. 181,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,464,500. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.84.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

