Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $64,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $2.26 on Tuesday, reaching $61.66. The stock had a trading volume of 73,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,098,904. The company has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

