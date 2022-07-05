Tarbox Family Office Inc. Lowers Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Target by 32.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,694 shares of company stock valued at $13,004,796 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.50. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

