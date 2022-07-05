Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 252 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 620 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,957 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 152,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.96. 42,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,669,983. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $334.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.