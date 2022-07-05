Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 93 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.16. 514,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,716,360. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

