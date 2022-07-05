Tarbox Family Office Inc. Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Netflix by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,814 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 4,459.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,783 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Netflix by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.64.

Shares of NFLX traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.81. 58,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,628,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

