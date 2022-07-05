Tarbox Family Office Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.6% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $197,646,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,755,000 after buying an additional 803,003 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 308.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,132,000 after buying an additional 798,937 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 776,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,995,000 after buying an additional 569,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,027,000 after buying an additional 371,214 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $112.32. 1,807,332 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.36.

