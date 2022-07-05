Tarbox Family Office Inc. Trims Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,105. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.24.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

