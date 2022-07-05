Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,941 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Target accounts for 1.5% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.19% of Target worth $190,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,694 shares of company stock valued at $13,004,796. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.08. 39,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,639,307. The firm has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.50. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

