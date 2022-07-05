Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 9.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 434,855 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 36,607 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.70 to C$3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 80,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $274.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.21.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $93.42 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

