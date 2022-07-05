Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Purchased by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tellurian during the third quarter worth about $2,591,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Tellurian by 661.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 106,947 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tellurian by 1,042.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,205,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,668 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Tellurian by 4.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tellurian by 10.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 263,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. Tellurian Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.17.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $146.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.19 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 73.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TELL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

