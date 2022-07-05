Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.24. 379,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 659,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Tesco from GBX 327 ($3.96) to GBX 320 ($3.88) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tesco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

