Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,041,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,707,000 after purchasing an additional 327,928 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,525,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

TTEK traded down $4.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.77. The stock had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,468. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.88. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.00.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

