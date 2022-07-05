Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.27

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.27 and last traded at $26.36, with a volume of 3117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.14. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $198.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.21 million. Analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

