TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Shares Up 1.9%

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.76. 217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 136,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $146.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24.

TFF Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TFFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24,245.04% and a negative return on equity of 73.14%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $76,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $413,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 109,365 shares of company stock valued at $533,263. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 63,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

