Tfo Tdc LLC Buys Shares of 155 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,919,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Honeywell International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON traded down $5.60 on Tuesday, hitting $169.51. The company had a trading volume of 44,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,188. The company has a market cap of $115.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.18 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.78.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.15.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

