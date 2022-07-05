Tfo Tdc LLC Invests $132,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 16,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 17,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.
Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $21.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $412.02. 15,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $109.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.00.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.
About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
- PVH Corp Stock Approaching Key Support Levels
- PetVivo Holdings Is A Growth Stock Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.