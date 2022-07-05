Tfo Tdc LLC Invests $191,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.66. 248,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,325,723. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $38.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Barclays raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

