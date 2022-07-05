Tfo Tdc LLC Invests $66,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.58. 390,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,043,536. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $246.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.70.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

