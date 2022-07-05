Tfo Tdc LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Tfo Tdc LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENB. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.42.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.25. 77,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,748,952. The stock has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.31. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

