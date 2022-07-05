Tfo Tdc LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.75. 8,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,109. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.07. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $65.76.

