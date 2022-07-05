Tfo Tdc LLC Purchases 760 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tfo Tdc LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.9% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.18. 81,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,265,780. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.92 and its 200 day moving average is $103.38.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.