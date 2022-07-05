The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Boosted by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 79.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Clorox by 102.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 43,069 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 12.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Clorox by 23.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $143.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $191.75.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

