The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Short Interest Up 22.2% in June

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ FNLC traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $30.03. 236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,317. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $331.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

